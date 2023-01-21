BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ranked Jefferson, Lincoln, Dakota Valley & Sioux Falls Christian win

HARRISBURG, SIOUX FALLS & NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was a good Friday night for ranked boys basketball teams in South Dakota. Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:

-#1AA Jefferson’s eleven point win at Harrisburg

-#2AA Lincoln’s victory at O’Gorman

-#1A Dakota Valley extends their win streak to 35 games by defeating Tri-Valley

-#3A Sioux Falls Christian edges Madison by four

