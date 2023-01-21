FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mostly quiet weekend ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weekend overall looks to be pretty quiet though we’ll have areas of fog at times.

Areas of patchy to dense fog will be around this morning become more scattered and patchy in the afternoon. For those that don’t see fog will see a partly to mostly sunny sky with more sunshine expected in central South Dakota. Winds will be light out of the west averaging 5-15 mph or less. Highs top out in the mid 20s to near 30 with mid 30s in central South Dakota.

We’ll reintroduce the potential of patchy to dense fog heading into tonight, otherwise skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a light and variable wind and lows in the single digits and teens.

Sunday’s forecast will be basically a carbon copy of Saturday with the fog becoming scattered and patchy by the afternoon and for those that don’t see fog will see a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be light and variable with highs ranging from the upper teens to mid 20s east to the 30s west.

The weather next week looks to remain quiet, but colder weather could return by the end of the month. Check out more details by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.