Jimmy Rogers takes over SDSU football program

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It didn’t take long back in 1997 for South Dakota State to name then defensive coordinator John Stiegelmeier new football coach after Mike Daly stepped down.

26 years later history is repeating itself.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden was in Brookings this morning and tells us why Jimmy Rogers was the obvious choice to lead the defending FCS National Champions into the future.

