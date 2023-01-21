Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Jimmy Rogers takes over SDSU football program

Former defensive coordinator the air apparent to John Stiegelmeier
Defensive coordinator succeeds John Stiegelmeier
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It didn’t take long back in 1997 for South Dakota State to name then defensive coordinator John Stiegelmeier new football coach after Mike Daly stepped down.

26 years later history is repeating itself.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden was in Brookings this morning and tells us why Jimmy Rogers was the obvious choice to lead the defending FCS National Champions into the future.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported...
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day
Luke Schauer poses for a Sioux Falls Police Department photo where he accepted an award in 2018.
Former Sioux Falls police officer sentenced for child pornography
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
11-year-old dog attack victim staying positive, gives thumbs-up from hospital, family says
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Gov. Noem announces pregnancy expenses bill
The Bowmars were among 39 people convicted in a lengthy investigation of Hidden Hills Outfitters.
Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case

Latest News

Augustana's Lauren Sees dribbles upcourt during win over Crookston
Augie women top Crookston
Sioux Falls gives up a dunk in their 68-53 loss to Duluth
UM-Duluth Bulldogs maul Sioux Falls
A storied 26-year career as the head of the South Dakota State Football program has come to an...
Coach John Stiegelmeier reflects on career and retirement
Mark Ovenden caught up with Justin Sell as he looks back on Coach Stig’s career and prepares...
SDSU Athletic Director discusses football program’s future after Coach Stig’s retirement