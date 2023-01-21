Media One Funski continues to benefit the Children’s Home Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 34th Media One Funski takes place at Great Bear Ski Valley this weekend. Austin Haskins caught up with Children’s Home Society CEO, Michelle Lavallee, to discuss why the event is so important.

Over those 34 years, the event has raised more than $1 million for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety.

The event helps the organization serve the needs of victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.

