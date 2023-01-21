New sports complex opens in Sioux Center, IA

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - $8 million and months of hard work later, and officially the American State Bank Sports Complex is ready for action.

Collaboration and momentum were the themes of Friday’s grand opening of the highly anticipated project in Sioux Center, Iowa. The city and Dordt University worked together to plan the 250 by 470 foot domed complex.

“This facility exemplifies momentum for our town, for our university, for our community, for our region, and for our state.” Dordt University President. Erik Hoekstra said.

The sports complex is a great representation of Dordt’s growth in recent years. Hoekstra said that they’ve grown 33 percent in the last decade, and that their success can be attributed to the community around it.

“I think our location is something important. Sioux Center is just the best place to have a college. The community in terms of education, healthcare, a strong city, industry, and appreciation for education is here.” Hoekstra said.

The facility was also built with expansion in mind.

“While this facility is historic on many levels, history also tells us this will likely not be the last joint-use venture we embark upon together.” Dordt Director of Athletics Ross Douma said.

“This is the crowning jewel and our latest one. It won’t be our last one.” Hoekstra said.

While Friday marks the grand opening, there’s already been some events hosted at the complex. Hoekstra said he’s enjoyed seeing the community use the space he envisioned five years ago.

“It’s just an unbelievable blessing. That’s really where the joy is, so ribbon cuttings are great, but to see this facility in use is my real joy.” Hoekstra said.

While nothing is currently planned for future expansion, Hoekstra said that is might include courts for volleyball, basketball, tennis, or even pickleball.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.