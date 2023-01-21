Northern men mash Mankato

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Northern State University men’s basketball team out-scored their opponents by 17 and hit triple digits in their Friday win over Minnesota State. The win is the tenth of the season for the Wolves in NSIC action and bounces them back from a weekend sweep on the road.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score:

NSU 104, MSU 87

Records: NSU 14-5 (10-3 NSIC), MSU 13-6 (7-6 NSIC)

Attendance:3313

HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern was on pace to score in triple digits, leading 58-39 at the half and shooting at a 70.4% clip

The Mavericks ultimately out-scored the Wolves in the second, 48-46, however it was not enough to overcome the hot start by NSU

The Wolves shot 56.5% from the floor and 44.1% from the 3-point line in the win, knocking down another 19-of-24 from the free throw line

NSU tallied 34 points in the paint, 11 second chance points off eight offensive boards, and 11 points off the bench

They added a game high 15 made 3-pointers, as well as 19 assists, five blocks, and eight steals

Five Wolves scored in double figures in the win, led by Jacksen Moni and Josh Dilling with 22 points apiece; a career high for Dilling

In addition, three Wolves tallied five or more rebounds in the game where Northern tallied 32 as a team

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT

Northern State is back in action tomorrow afternoon against Concordia-St. Paul. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. from Wachs Arena. Visit nsuwolves.com/gameday for full game day promotions and information.

