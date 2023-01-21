Perfect seasons continue for Central Lyon basketball teams after sweep of MOC-Floyd Valley

ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) - The remarkable perfect seasons of the Central Lyon basketball teams continued on Friday night in Rock Rapids. The Lion girls, ranked 2nd in Class 2A, improved to 12-0 with a 68-44 win. Following that the Central Lyon boys, ranked #1 in 2A, improved to 10-0 by handing 3A’s #2 ranked team MOC-Floyd Valley, a 75-65 defeat. Click on the video viewer for highlgihts!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.