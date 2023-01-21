Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Report: Alec Baldwin wants to finish ‘Rust’ despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges

Despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges, actor/producer Alec Baldwin reportedly wants...
Despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges, actor/producer Alec Baldwin reportedly wants to finish "Rust."(Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Alec Baldwin reportedly intends to finish producing the movie “Rust.”

The project was halted after the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set.

Her death launched intense scrutiny of what happened when Baldwin pulled the trigger on a gun that was supposed to be loaded with blanks.

Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin.

When that suit was settled, family members released a statement saying they believe the death was a “terrible accident.”

However, the family issued a new statement when prosecutors announced Thursday that they intended to file involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin and armorer Hanna Reed.

The family said the charges were warranted and supported by an independent investigation they carried out.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported...
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day
Luke Schauer poses for a Sioux Falls Police Department photo where he accepted an award in 2018.
Former Sioux Falls police officer sentenced for child pornography
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
11-year-old dog attack victim staying positive, gives thumbs-up from hospital, family says
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
Gov. Noem announces pregnancy expenses bill
The Bowmars were among 39 people convicted in a lengthy investigation of Hidden Hills Outfitters.
Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case

Latest News

Augustana esports program hoping for early growth
Media One Funski continues to benefit the Children’s Home
Media One Funski continues to benefit the Children’s Home Society
$8 million and months of hard work later, and officially the American State Bank Sports Complex...
New sports complex opens in Sioux Center, IA
A multiple-vehicle accident occurred on Friday night on the 4500 block of E. 10th Street and...
Multiple-vehicle accident occurs in east-side Sioux Falls on Friday night
Already there’s been a big demand for esports teams in South Dakota, and the newest one at...
Augustana esports program hoping for early growth