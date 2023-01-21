SDSU Athletic Director discusses football program’s future after Coach Stig’s retirement
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Less than two weeks after winning the FCS National Title SDSU football coach John Stiegelmeier announced his retirement after 26 years at the university.
Mark Ovenden caught up with Athletic Director Justin Sell as he looks back on Coach Stig’s career and prepares for the future.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.