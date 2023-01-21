SDSU President Barry Dunn discusses Coach Stig’s legacy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Make a difference.” It’s a line that folks on the SDSU campus have heard Jon Stiegelmeier recite over the years. It’s also a challenge for his players, to have an impact that reaches far beyond the football field.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden caught up with SDSU President Barry Dunn to talk about the legacy that Stig is leaving on the school.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.