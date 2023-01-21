Avera Medical Minute
SDSU President Barry Dunn discusses Coach Stig’s legacy

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Make a difference.” It’s a line that folks on the SDSU campus have heard Jon Stiegelmeier recite over the years. It’s also a challenge for his players, to have an impact that reaches far beyond the football field.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden caught up with SDSU President Barry Dunn to talk about the legacy that Stig is leaving on the school.

