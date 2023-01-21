Sno Jam Comedy Festival wraps up tonight at Boss’ Comedy Club

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Looking for a laugh on your Saturday night? There’s one more chance to catch The Sno Jam Comedy Festival tonight at Boss’ Comedy Club in Tea.

Headliner, Jackie Kashian joins Baylee in the studio to talk about how excited she is to be back in the midwest and why you should come down to the final night of the festival.

This year’s festival is benefiting The Compass Center of Sioux Falls and The Transformation Project South Dakota. Tickets are on sale here.

