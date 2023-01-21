Some sunshine, areas of fog throughout the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weekend overall looks to be pretty quiet though we’ll have areas of fog at times.

Areas of patchy to dense fog will be around this morning become more scattered and patchy in the afternoon. For those that don’t see fog will see a partly to mostly sunny sky with more sunshine expected in central South Dakota. Winds will be light out of the west averaging 5-15 mph or less. Highs top out in the mid 20s to near 30 with mid 30s in central South Dakota.

We’ll reintroduce the potential of patchy to dense fog heading into tonight, otherwise skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a light and variable wind and lows in the single digits and teens.

Sunday’s forecast will be basically a carbon copy of Saturday with the fog becoming scattered and patchy by the afternoon and for those that don’t see fog will see a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be light and variable with highs ranging from the upper teens to mid 20s east to the 30s west.

Next week looks to remain quiet with a good deal of cloud cover and peeks of sunshine at times. By mid to late week into next weekend, there will be a few weak clipper systems that will spell a chance of flurries and light snow showers. Highs throughout the week will mostly be in the 20s with warmer temperatures west.

Signs continue to indicate much colder temperatures to return by next weekend into the beginning of the following week with highs in the single digits and lows well below zero.

