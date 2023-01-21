UM-Duluth Bulldogs maul Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team fell to Minnesota Duluth tonight, 68-53, in an NSIC cross division match-up.

WHAT HAPPENED

· The Cougars struggled to get shots to fall tonight as four of their starters were held to single digits.

· Sioux Falls saw 16 points come from their bench led by Jack Cartwright with six.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Kenji Scales led the Coo in scoring with 17 points on the night, tying his career high.

· Zane Alm pulled down six boards for the Cougars followed by Jack Thompson, Noah Puetz, Trent Lippoldt and Connor Jackson each with four of their own.

· Matt Cartwright was tonight’s second leading scorer with eight points, but led USF with two three pointers and three assists.

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls went 19-56 from the field today while going 9-13 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 29 boards on the night with nine of them coming from the offensive side of the ball.

· USF forced the Bulldogs to 18 turnovers while picking up 13 points in the process.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow afternoon as they host St. Cloud State. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30pm followed by the women’s game at 5:30pm.

