Lincoln edges Mitchell in top five battle

Patriots defeat Kernels 67-66
Patriots top Kernals 67-66
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two teams ranked in the top five of South Dakota AA basketball put on a battle worthy of their rankings.

#2 Lincoln got a late putback from Elijah Olson to defeat #4 Mitchell 67-66 on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Olson scored 12 points. Elliott Whitney led all scorers with 19 points, Jack Hilgenberg added 14 and JT Rock had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Dylan Soulek and Steele Morgen each scored 18 for Mitchell in the defeat.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

