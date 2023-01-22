Lincoln edges Mitchell in top five battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two teams ranked in the top five of South Dakota AA basketball put on a battle worthy of their rankings.

#2 Lincoln got a late putback from Elijah Olson to defeat #4 Mitchell 67-66 on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Olson scored 12 points. Elliott Whitney led all scorers with 19 points, Jack Hilgenberg added 14 and JT Rock had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Dylan Soulek and Steele Morgen each scored 18 for Mitchell in the defeat.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.