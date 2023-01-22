Avera Medical Minute
No one injured in overnight Harrisburg fire

LCSO deputies were dispatched to a house fire around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Units from the...
LCSO deputies were dispatched to a house fire around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Units from the Harrisburg, Tea and Sioux Falls fire departments responded to the scene. (Photo credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a fire engulfed a home early this morning in Harrisburg.

LCSO deputies were dispatched to a house fire around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Units from the Harrisburg, Tea and Sioux Falls fire departments responded to the scene.

Patient Care EMS, The Tea Police Department and Lincoln County Emergency Management responded as well.

According to the post, nobody was home when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

