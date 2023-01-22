Operation Hopefull working to eliminate school lunch debt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For some children, their worries are bigger than what time recess is. Sioux Falls schools have over $100,000 of lunch money past due.

Operation HopeFull, a fundraising event hosted by Sufu creative at Falls overlook café has worked to lessen those debts throughout the Sioux Falls area. The event had a variety of artists who donated art for a raffle, and booths set up for the event.

Raising money so that children have hot meals is very important to SuFu Creative Founder Heather Cain.

“It’s really heartbreaking that people don’t realize some kids only have that one meal a day at school,” said Cain. “That’s it. Some of them go home and they don’t have snacks, they don’t have supper, they don’t have that. So it’s just really important that they have a nice warm meal.”

For more information on helping with student lunch debt, email Heather Cain at SeizeToday1005@gmail.com.

