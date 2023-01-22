Ranked Jefferson basketball teams roll past Huron
#3 Cavalier girls win 54-31 followed by #1 Jefferson boys winning 75-39
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The great basketballs season for Sioux Falls Jefferson High School continued during a Saturday doubleheader in Sioux Falls against the visiting Huron Tigers.
The Jefferson girls, ranked third in AA, started proceedings with a 54-31 victory.
The top-ranked Cavalier boys followed by defeating the Tigers 75-39.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
