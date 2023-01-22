Avera Medical Minute
Ranked Jefferson basketball teams roll past Huron

#3 Cavalier girls win 54-31 followed by #1 Jefferson boys winning 75-39
Cavalier boys and girls teams get victories
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The great basketballs season for Sioux Falls Jefferson High School continued during a Saturday doubleheader in Sioux Falls against the visiting Huron Tigers.

The Jefferson girls, ranked third in AA, started proceedings with a 54-31 victory.

The top-ranked Cavalier boys followed by defeating the Tigers 75-39.

