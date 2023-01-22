Avera Medical Minute
Rapid City police investigate shooting at Surfwood Drive apartment

The Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response Team has been called to serve search warrants at two homes following a Saturday night shooting.(Rapid City Police Department)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was shot and killed at an apartment at 20 Surfwood Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday.

At the time of this post, Rapid City police say that the suspects in the shooting are associated with two homes in the area. The combined Rapid City and Pennington County Special Response Team has been called to serve search warrants at the two homes on Surfwood Drive and East Knollwood Drive.

Police, in a social media post, say there is no reason to believe the shooting was random and that they also believe there is no ongoing public safety threat. But they do ask for people to avoid the area as they continue to work the crime.

We will update this story as soon as we get new information.

