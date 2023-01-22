Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls back in the win column with victory over St. Cloud State

By Zach Borg and Maddie Brink
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team defeated St. Cloud State, 83-73, in today’s NSIC cross conference match-up.

WHAT HAPPENED

· The Cougars hit a season high 19 three pointers against the Huskies today as they surpassed their previous high of 17 set back in December against Concordia – St. Paul.

· Sioux Falls saw 37 points come from their bench led by Conner Jackson (17) and Jake Kettner (10).

· USF led for just under 28 minutes today with their largest lead of 25 coming in the second half.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Matt Cartwright paved the way for the Coo with 19 points followed by Conner Jackson with a career high 17 today.

· Jackson went 5-10 from beyond the arch today followed by Kenji Scales with four of his own.

· Cartwright went 6-6 from the free throw line with four of those coming off Husky technical fouls.

· Jack Thompson dished out eight assists for the Coo followed by Cartwright and Jackson each with four.

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls went 27-60 from the field tonight while going 10-13 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 33 boards on the night with 10 of them coming from the offensive side of the ball and 23 defensively.

· USF forced the Huskies to 15 turnovers while picking up 20 points in the process.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action next weekend as they hit the road to take on Minnesota Crookston of Friday and Bemidji State on Saturday.

