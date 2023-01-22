Widespread fog this morning, otherwise a quiet Sunday ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Our Sunday is starting off with widespread patchy to dense fog.

A Dense Fog Advisory in place for most of the region with some seeing the advisory expire mid-morning and others at noon.

Sunday’s forecast will be basically a carbon copy of Saturday with the fog becoming scattered and patchy by the afternoon and for those that don’t see fog will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be light and variable to southerly at 2-10 mph. Highs will range from the mid teens to mid 20s east to the 30s west.

The potential for fog does return tonight, but it shouldn’t be as widespread or long lasting as the winds will be gradually increasing throughout the night. Skies become mostly cloudy with lows in the single digits and teens, but temperatures will rise into the 20s and low 30s by Sunrise Monday.

The start of the upcoming week ahead is looking quiet, but will that trend continue into mid to late week?

