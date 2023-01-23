Avera Medical Minute
34th annual Funski event wrapped Saturday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 34th annual Funski event wrapped up on Saturday, raising money for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety.

The festivities kicked off with the return of cross-country skiing, which is actually how Funski started back in 1989, raising $3,000. There was also a fat bike race and a liquid lap where participants would race down the hill holding a pitcher of water. Funski reached the $1,000,000 mark last year, and 100% of the money raised helps the victims of domestic violence.

