Aberdeen hopes to keep Presentation College employees
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Presentation College in Aberdeen is closing in August, and city officials are hoping the employees will be able to find positions that allow them to stay in the area.
Officials with the institution have invited area businesses to their job fair, hoping the employees will not have to look far for prospects.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.