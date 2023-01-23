Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Capital Area United Way exceeds campaign goal

Capital Area United Way exceeded their campaign goal.
Capital Area United Way exceeded their campaign goal.(Northern News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The United Way in Pierre wrapped up their latest campaign $26,000 ahead of their target.

The original goal for the 2022-23 campaign was $560,000. Capital Area United Way (CAUW) raised $586,394.55.

Executive Director Holly Wade said the campaign’s success was a community effort, with a board committed to working with Pierre and Fort Pierre organizations, as well as individuals giving in a range of capacities—through finances, volunteering, and spreading the word.

“We have a very active board. They were willing to do what was needed to make sure we reached our goal,” said Wade. “I knew that we had reached our goal, but I think we were all surprised at how much over the goal we are.”

“We are incredibly thankful for all of you, our local businesses and community members, who show up to make this world a better place through your generosity,” said Jenny Bernhard, board president of CAUW. “I am so proud to be part of this effort, led by our passionate executive director Holly Wade and supported by our enthusiastic board members. The funds raised by this year’s campaign will help more lives than ever.”

The 16 partner agencies that will apply for allocations include American Red Cross Oahe Chapter, Boy Scouts Sioux Council, Capital Area Counseling Services Boys and Girls Club, Central South Dakota Child Assessment Center, Community & Youth Involved Center, Feeding South Dakota, Girl Scouts Dakota Horizon Council, Growing Up Together, Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, Oahe Child Development Center, Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre Area Referral Service, South Dakota Discovery Center, Southeast Community Center, The Right Turn, and Urban Indian Health.

The funds raised also support Girls on the Run/Girls on Track, Imagination Library, Delta Dental Mobile Program, Lions Club Vision Screening Program, Project H.E.R.O., and Say Yes to the Dance.

Contributions can be made throughout the year to Capital Area United Way, PO Box 1111, Pierre, SD 57501.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported...
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day
The body of Evan Zeller was identified by New York State officials in January.
Officials: Body of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in New York State
Dakota Spirit raises $2,000 for Kaylee's Kindness at Valentines Classic
Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts
25-year-old Allishia Rae Abdo
SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest
Police in North Carolina say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's...
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media

Latest News

A deadly fire that left one person dead Monday morning is bringing together the Pettigrew...
Pettigrew Heights neighborhood coming together following deadly fire
The South Dakota Fusion Center has been notified of this breach.
Gov. Noem’s personal cell phone hacked
The University of South Dakota is set to host the Utopia/Dystopia Symposium on Feb. 6 and 7.
USD to host utopia/dystopia symposium
Brooks & Dunn will perform at the Denny Sanford Premier Center as part of their REBOOT Tour...
Tickets for Brooks & Dunn’s Sioux Falls performance available Friday