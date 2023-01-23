Avera Medical Minute
Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts

The Dakota Spirit competed in the annual Valentine's Classic while honoring their former...
The Dakota Spirit competed in the annual Valentine's Classic while honoring their former teammate.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Valentine’s Classic had some similar aspects from years past, but friends and family associated with the Dakota Spirit know this year’s event meant something special. The team lost their friend Kaylee Torgenson after an accident in Harrisburg last December. It was emotional for everyone involved including Kaylee’s father who was injured in the accident. The team donned blue ribbons this year in honor of Kaylee.

