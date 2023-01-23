Churches around De Smet raise $11,000 for gas stoves in Ukraine

De Smet, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Church congregations from around the De Smet area found a way to help the people of Ukraine. They invited Light of the World congregation from Sioux Falls, which is made up of Ukrainians, and they sang songs and shared stories.

Photojournalist Sam Tastad shows us how a concert made all the difference for people affected by the European conflict.

The fundraiser raised 11-thousand dollars to provide gas stoves for the people in Ukraine. The materials cost about 100 dollars.

