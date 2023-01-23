Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FDA wants a simpler COVID-19 vaccine process

FILE: The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu...
FILE: The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu vaccines.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration said it wants to simplify how Americans stay up-to-date on COVID-19 booster vaccinations.

The agency says, in documents posted Monday, it wants the process to be more like getting a flu shot.

That would mean assessing what COVID strands are circulating in June and then preparing a dose for the fall.

The FDA said the plan is to create a single annual shot to bolster immunity for most people, but those with certain risk factors might need two.

The FDA’s vaccines advisory committee is set to meet Thursday to discuss the plan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported...
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day
The body of Evan Zeller was identified by New York State officials in January.
Officials: Body of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in New York State
Dakota Spirit raises $2,000 for Kaylee's Kindness at Valentines Classic
Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts
Police in North Carolina say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's...
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
LCSO deputies were dispatched to a house fire around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Units from the...
No one injured in overnight Harrisburg fire

Latest News

The Dodge City Police Department put out a notice urging people to avoid the area.
Multiple people hurt after officer-involved shooting in Kansas, authorities say
44i, Inc. is a digital and traditional marketing firm based out of Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls marketing agency 44i, Inc. announces new partners
A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official is accused of helping Russian energy...
US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch
Richard Barnett, left, an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in former...
Man who propped feet on Pelosi desk found guilty in Jan. 6 case
Plant employees drive 2011 Ford Explorer vehicles off the assembly line at Ford's Chicago...
US ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall