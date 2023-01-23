Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota sees a mild, breezy Monday

South D
South D(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll start the final full week of January on a mild note... but breezy conditions will accompany those warmer temperatures.

Today will be warmer with a breezy west to northwest wind ahead of a boundary passing through. There will be areas of fog around this morning, especially east of I-29. Skies will be rather cloudy with more sunshine in central South Dakota during the afternoon. A few flurries or very light snow showers could accompany the passage of the boundary. Highs top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Skies remain mostly to partly cloudy heading into tonight with a west to south-southwesterly wind at 5-15 mph. Areas of patchy fog could once again redevelop in spots. Lows fall back into the teens with single digits in the colder spots.

The story long term is precipitation chances returning for the middle to end of the week, then turning significantly colder for the weekend into next week. Check out the full forecast here.

