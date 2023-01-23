Gov. Noem’s personal cell phone hacked

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem’s personal cell phone number has been hacked and used to make hoax calls. A press release shared from Noem’s office Monday reported that she had no involvement in the calls.

This incident follows the leak of Gov. Noem and her family’s private information including their personal Social Security numbers by the January 6th Committee.

“Callous mishandling of personal information has real world consequences,” said Noem. “If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement. I have urged both the United States attorney general and multiple congressional committees to investigate the leaking of my family’s personal information, and I look forward to whatever resolution they can provide.”

The South Dakota Fusion Center has been notified of this breach, according to a press release from Noem’s office.

