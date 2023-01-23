Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament makes its return after two years

Avera Medical Minute
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For more than four decades the Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament brought the best professional racquetball players in the world to Sioux Falls.

After the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to it in 2021, and again in 2022 due to a scheduling conflict, the courts at the downtown YMCA have been jumping once again this past weekend as the tournament returned for its long awaited 43rd edition.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction from the IRT Professional singles and doubles finals featuring Conrrado Moscoso and Daniel De La Rosa! You can view full results for the tournament by clicking HERE .

