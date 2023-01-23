Move U and Oh My Cupcakes host sensory food play event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many children and adults have issues with food—whether it is the taste, feel, smell, or even look—and an event hosted by Move U and Oh My Cupcakes Tuesday is working to overcome those issues.

“This food learning and exploration class is really for the child who’s sensory sensitive or might otherwise be called over-responsive to sensation,” said Kristin Whittmayer of Move U.

Children will be encouraged to explore cupcakes in any way they choose as they decorate in a way to overcome sensory issues.

Sensory issues are often overlooked, and Kristen Whittmayer of Move U would like to change this.

“I just really want to create awareness of those difficulties and maybe limit some of the judging and just promote community engagement for all of these families and kids,” she explained.

This event is being hosted in collaboration with Oh My Cupcakes. Owner Melissa Johnson was happy to pair with Move U because it hit close to home.

“I’ve known Kristin for a long time, and she’s actually helped me through some different challenges with my own daughter. ‘Have you thought of this? Have you tried that?’ She’s got some really great ideas and tips in her playbook, and I just knew that helping other parents through this is something that I wanted to do as well,” said Johnson.

