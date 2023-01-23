Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Move U and Oh My Cupcakes host sensory food play event

Dakota news now at 4 p.m.
By Elle Dickau
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many children and adults have issues with food—whether it is the taste, feel, smell, or even look—and an event hosted by Move U and Oh My Cupcakes Tuesday is working to overcome those issues.

“This food learning and exploration class is really for the child who’s sensory sensitive or might otherwise be called over-responsive to sensation,” said Kristin Whittmayer of Move U.

Children will be encouraged to explore cupcakes in any way they choose as they decorate in a way to overcome sensory issues.

Sensory issues are often overlooked, and Kristen Whittmayer of Move U would like to change this.

“I just really want to create awareness of those difficulties and maybe limit some of the judging and just promote community engagement for all of these families and kids,” she explained.

This event is being hosted in collaboration with Oh My Cupcakes. Owner Melissa Johnson was happy to pair with Move U because it hit close to home.

“I’ve known Kristin for a long time, and she’s actually helped me through some different challenges with my own daughter. ‘Have you thought of this? Have you tried that?’ She’s got some really great ideas and tips in her playbook, and I just knew that helping other parents through this is something that I wanted to do as well,” said Johnson.

You can learn more about Move U events here: themoveu.com.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported...
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day
The body of Evan Zeller was identified by New York State officials in January.
Officials: Body of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in New York State
Dakota Spirit raises $2,000 for Kaylee's Kindness at Valentines Classic
Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts
25-year-old Allishia Rae Abdo
SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest
Police in North Carolina say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's...
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media

Latest News

Pettigrew Heights neighborhood coming together following deadly fire
Mild Air Continues
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
A deadly fire that left one person dead Monday morning is bringing together the Pettigrew...
Pettigrew Heights neighborhood coming together following deadly fire
Capital Area United Way exceeded their campaign goal.
Capital Area United Way exceeds campaign goal