Rock band sends listeners on scavenger hunt to Field of Dreams

Rock band Fall Out Boy sent listeners on a scavenger hunt ahead of an upcoming album. Some lucky fans from Iowa knew right where to go.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Rock band Fall Out Boy sent listeners on a scavenger hunt ahead of an upcoming album, and some lucky fans from Iowa knew exactly where to go.

On Friday, the band’s Twitter account shared some coordinates, along with the words “if you build it, they will come.”

The tweet also included a picture of a white house with a FedEx box in the foreground.

It didn’t take long for Iowan’s to catch on to the “Field of Dreams” reference and make their way to Dyersville, where the movie was filmed.

Inside the box was a seashell and a note with the words “Heartbreak Feels So Good” and “A Home Boy’s Life.”

Fans believe these are clues pertaining to the upcoming album, which is set to be released on March 24.

