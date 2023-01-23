SDSU wrestlers whip Wyoming

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State recorded four pins, including three in the second half of the dual, in turning in another dominant performance against a Big 12 Conference opponent by downing Wyoming, 42-3, Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena.

The 18th-ranked Jackrabbits ran their overall dual winning streak to eight matches and remained unbeaten against league opponents at 3-0 (9-2 overall). Wyoming dropped to 0-7 both overall and in the Big 12.

SDSU won the final nine bouts of the dual after the Cowboys’ Jore Volk defeated Tanner Jordan, 7-1, in the opening matchup between wrestlers ranked in the 125-pound weight class.

Derrick Cardinal put the Jackrabbits on the board with the team’s first fall of the afternoon with a defensive pin against Garrett Ricks at the end of the second period in the 133-pound matchup.

At 141 pounds, ninth-ranked Clay Carlson overcame a four-point near-fall early in the second period of his match against Job Greenwood. Carlson trailed 5-3 with under 30 seconds to go, but came up with the tying takedown and rode out the remainder of the third period to earn the decisive point via a riding-time advantage of more than a minute.

In another match that went down to the wire, the Jackrabbits’ Cael Swensen avenged a loss in the championship of the Soldier Salute to 13th-ranked Jacob Wright three weeks ago with a late takedown for a hard-fought, 3-1 victory. Swensen, ranked 23rd at 157 pounds, has won eight matches in a row and 10 of his last 11 to improve to 16-5 on the season.

Swensen’s victory followed Alek Martin’s 15-5 major decision over Chase Zollmann in the 149-pound division.

Two of the Jackrabbits’ three wins by fall in the second half of the dual were recorded by backups. Connor Gaynor, who was filling in for Tanner Cook at 165 pounds, notched his second pin of the weekend, sticking Cole Moody in 2 minutes and 20 seconds.

At 197 pounds, another redshirt, Cody Donnelly, made his Jackrabbit dual debut a memorable one as he put Tyce Raddon’s shoulders to the mat in 5:33 for another six points.

Heavyweight A.J. Nevills then closed out the dual with SDSU’s fourth — and final — pin of the afternoon against Mason Ding.

Cade DeVos added another bonus-point victory for the Jackrabbits with a 19-4 technical fall over Hayden Lieb at 174 pounds, while Cade King turned in a 6-2 decision over Quayin Short in the 184-pound matchup.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits are scheduled to wrestle Friday at Northern Colorado, which is receiving votes in the latest NWCA Division I Coaches’ Poll. Action is slated to begin at 6 p.m. Mountain Time (7 p.m. Central) at Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley, Colorado.

NOTES

Wyoming leads the all-time series, 16-6, although the Jackrabbits have won six of the last eight meetings

Nevills remained unbeaten in duals this season at 9-0, while Swensen improved to 9-1

SDSU has outscored the opposition, 296-42, during its current eight-match winning streak

Attendance was 834

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 42, WYOMING 3

125: #25 Jore Volk (WYO) dec. #26 Tanner Jordan, 7-1 133: Derrick Cardinal (SDSU) def. Garrett Ricks (WYO), by fall 5:00 141: #9 Clay Carlson (SDSU) dec. Job Greenwood (WYO), 6-5 149: Alek Martin (SDSU) major dec. Chase Zollmann (WYO), 15-5 157: #23 Cael Swensen (SDSU) dec. #13 Jacob Wright (WYO), 3-1 165: Connor Gaynor (SDSU) def. Cole Moody (WYO), by fall 2:20 174: #15 Cade DeVos (SDSU) tech. fall Hayden Lieb (WYO), 19-4 [5:28] 184: #17 Cade King (SDSU) dec. Quayin Short (WYO), 6-2 197: Cody Donnelly (SDSU) def. Tyce Raddon (WYO), by fall 5:33 285: #14 A.J. Nevills (SDSU) def. Mason Ding (WYO), by fall 1:41

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.