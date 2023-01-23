Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Senate Bill 69: Questions about changes in State, Tribal relations

You put a race-based thing and say, you know what, you can’t be tribal members and be on this because what you really want to have are non-tribal members, so th
By Beth Warden
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On Monday, January 23rd, the Senate will discuss and likely vote on a bill affecting the relationship between the Tribes and the State of South Dakota.

SB 69 is titled: An act to modify the composition of the State-Tribal Relations Committee. The conversation among Legislators continues as the question is asked; what is best for the relationship between the State and Tribes?

Sponsor Senator Lee Schoenbeck brought forward the bill to bring it in line with other committees, where the proportions of those on the committee make up more Republicans than Democrats, as that is the current composition of the legislator.

Schoenbeck also suggests that it would be better for those without Tribal knowledge to be appointed in the future as a way for them to gain understanding. Finally, he made pointed comments about Native Americans on the committee, which raised concerns from several Senators.

“The best change would be, as if you, but you should ever do this. You put a race-based thing and say, you know what, you can’t be tribal members and be on this because what you really want to have are non-tribal members, so they learn about tribal issues,” said Shoenbeck.

Senator Reynold Nesibla disagrees.

“This committee exists for the purpose of improving tribal relations. And my understanding is that most of the tribes and tribal members that I have talked to are opposed to this bill,” said Nesiba.

The National Conference of State Legislatures recommends ways to build relationships with tribes. The Legislature is in alignment with hosting a State of the Tribes address and recognizing the culture, but the Legislature departs drastically from other State and Tribal committee suggestions:

Create a committee on state-tribal relations within the Legislature to serve as a forum for addressing tribal issues and developing effective legislation. The Legislature could invite tribal leaders to participate in the committee or sit on the committee as permanent members.

The N-C-S-L also recommends a guidebook be developed and given to each legislator. Currently, no documents are provided to Legislators in South Dakota to assist Tribal understanding.

Red Dawn Foster is opposed to the proposed changes with SB69. “When Legislators come from those districts that represent Tribes within their district, they bring a unique understanding,” said Foster.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported...
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day
A multiple-vehicle accident occurred on Friday night on the 4500 block of E. 10th Street and...
Multiple-vehicle accident occurs in east-side Sioux Falls on Friday night
Police in North Carolina say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's...
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global...
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
LCSO deputies were dispatched to a house fire around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Units from the...
No one injured in overnight Harrisburg fire

Latest News

Senate Bill 69: Concerns over State, Tribal relations
SB 69: Concerns of State, Tribal relations
2023 Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament
Churches around De Smet raise $11,000 for gas stoves in Ukraine
Dakota Spirit raises $2,000 for Kaylee's Kindness at Valentines Classic