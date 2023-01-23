SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a suspect attempted to take cash from a business when the store clerks restrained her until officers arrived.

According to Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD, around 8:35 a.m. on Friday, the suspect entered a business in eastern Sioux Falls and tried to take cash from the register. A clerk chased down the suspect when she attempted to flee, holding her until police arrived and taking her into custody. Another clerk suffered minor injuries when the suspect shoved her while trying to run away.

The 25-year-old Allishia Abdo has been charged with 2nd-degree robbery.

