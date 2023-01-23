SFPD: Traffic violation hospitalizes multiple people, two arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers had just attempted to make a traffic stop when the suspect car crashed, sending multiple people to the hospital and resulting in two arrests.

Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD said officers witnessed a car speeding on Friday at approximately 8:45 p.m. in eastern Sioux Falls. The officers had just attempted to make a traffic stop when the suspect ran a red light and collided with an eastbound car.

The 25-year-old driver Collin Hansen from Sioux Falls was charged with vehicular battery two counts, felony hit and run, DWI, obstructing law enforcement, and other traffic-related offenses. Also arrested out of the suspect car was 26-year-old parole absconder Ethan Stewart from Sioux Falls. Stewart faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and more.

Sgt. Hockett says multiple people were sent to the hospital with various injuries, and there were no fatalities reported from the accident.

