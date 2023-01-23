Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls marketing agency 44i, Inc. announces new partners

44i, Inc. is a digital and traditional marketing firm based out of Sioux Falls.
44i, Inc. is a digital and traditional marketing firm based out of Sioux Falls.(Madeline Cuddihy)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A digital and traditional marketing firm in Sioux Falls announced three members of the executive management team have become partners this month.

With the transition of Darren Kuyper, Jon Peterson, and Travis Quam to partners, the involvement of 44i founder and owner James Lather will focus more on “white label digital partner training and financial oversight.”

“I’ve had 20 years of sole ownership of 44i, and it’s always been clear to me that we wouldn’t and couldn’t be the successful company we are today without the key personnel that have been by my side for the majority of that time, as well as our entire outstanding team,” said Lather. “I’m extremely proud of these gentlemen and what 44i has achieved over the years, and it’s due to our incredible group of skilled, forward-thinking, and hard-working management team and staff.”

The company says current and future clients can expect the same level of service and industry and marketing expertise following the restructuring.

Company background

The company started as JamesDugan in July of 2002, and a digital marketing arm, 44 Interactive, was added in 2008. The two companies merged in 2018 under their current moniker, 44i.

Through the years, the company has strategically and sustainably added the necessary marketing and advertising expertise, tactics, and resources to remain on the leading edge of cutting-edge marketing solutions for a variety of industries, clients, and niches in the Upper Great Plains and across the nation.

44i, Inc.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported...
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day
The body of Evan Zeller was identified by New York State officials in January.
Officials: Body of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in New York State
Dakota Spirit raises $2,000 for Kaylee's Kindness at Valentines Classic
Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts
Police in North Carolina say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's...
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
LCSO deputies were dispatched to a house fire around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Units from the...
No one injured in overnight Harrisburg fire

Latest News

Collin Hansen (Left), Ethan Stewart (Right)
SFPD: Traffic violation hospitalizes multiple people, two arrested
According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 29 fentanyl-related deaths were reported in...
Fake Pills Kill: South Dakota DSS warns of increasing danger of fentanyl
Aberdeen hopes to keep Presentation College employees
Aberdeen hopes to keep Presentation College employees
Rock band Fall Out Boy sent listeners on a scavenger hunt ahead of an upcoming album. Some...
Rock band sends listeners on scavenger hunt to Field of Dreams