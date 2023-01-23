Sioux Falls marketing agency 44i, Inc. announces new partners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A digital and traditional marketing firm in Sioux Falls announced three members of the executive management team have become partners this month.

With the transition of Darren Kuyper, Jon Peterson, and Travis Quam to partners, the involvement of 44i founder and owner James Lather will focus more on “white label digital partner training and financial oversight.”

“I’ve had 20 years of sole ownership of 44i, and it’s always been clear to me that we wouldn’t and couldn’t be the successful company we are today without the key personnel that have been by my side for the majority of that time, as well as our entire outstanding team,” said Lather. “I’m extremely proud of these gentlemen and what 44i has achieved over the years, and it’s due to our incredible group of skilled, forward-thinking, and hard-working management team and staff.”

The company says current and future clients can expect the same level of service and industry and marketing expertise following the restructuring.

Company background

The company started as JamesDugan in July of 2002, and a digital marketing arm, 44 Interactive, was added in 2008. The two companies merged in 2018 under their current moniker, 44i.

Through the years, the company has strategically and sustainably added the necessary marketing and advertising expertise, tactics, and resources to remain on the leading edge of cutting-edge marketing solutions for a variety of industries, clients, and niches in the Upper Great Plains and across the nation.

