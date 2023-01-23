Sioux Metro Growth Alliance welcomes Centerville as newest member

CENTERVILLE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Centerville Development Corporation has announced in a press release that it will join the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance.

Centerville will be the sixteenth community to become a member of the SMGA, a regional economic development association dedicated to advancing the interests of the rural and suburban communities, and the first in Turner County.

“SMGA couldn’t be more excited to add Centerville to our growing number of member communities,” said David Doxtad, who serves as Chairman of the Board. “When seeing the work that is already taking place from the Centerville Development Corporation and the City of Centerville, we think we are well aligned to foster more opportunities together in the future.”

Centerville has had great economic development success in the past several years. The Centerville Development Corporation has renovated or constructed an average of two homes over the past four years and helped revitalize the community’s downtown business district. They are excited about their latest residential housing project that will add 22 single-family lots to the community by the summer of 2023. However, many of the town’s leaders believe that partnering with the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance can help them take things to the next level.

“We are thrilled to be joining the SMGA,” said Jared Hybertson, the Executive Director of the Centerville Development Corporation. “This opportunity will open doors to connections and resources that will benefit Centerville for years to come. As we continue to take a progressive-minded approach towards community and economic development, this partnership with SMGA will be a key component for Centerville’s growth and success moving forward.”

In addition to Centerville, the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance hopes to work with other communities in Turner County to expand its services there. If enough parties from the public and private sector are interested in membership, SMGA would be able to hire a staff person solely devoted to economic development in Turner County.

“Being successful in economic development comes down to having great partnerships,” said Jesse Fonkert, President & CEO of SMGA. “We now have a great partner in Centerville, and we hope to forge more relationships in Turner County to help more communities in our region achieve their economic development goals.”

