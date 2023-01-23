Tickets for Brooks & Dunn’s Sioux Falls performance available Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brooks & Dunn will perform at the Denny Sanford Premier Center as part of their REBOOT Tour 2023 with special guest Scotty McCreery.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase on Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. CST via Ticketmaster. The actual performance will take place on Friday, June 2, 2023.

