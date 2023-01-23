Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Tickets for Brooks & Dunn’s Sioux Falls performance available Friday

Brooks & Dunn will perform at the Denny Sanford Premier Center as part of their REBOOT Tour...
Brooks & Dunn will perform at the Denny Sanford Premier Center as part of their REBOOT Tour 2023 with special guest Scotty McCreery.(Brooks & Dunn)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brooks & Dunn will perform at the Denny Sanford Premier Center as part of their REBOOT Tour 2023 with special guest Scotty McCreery.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase on Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. CST via Ticketmaster. The actual performance will take place on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported...
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day
The body of Evan Zeller was identified by New York State officials in January.
Officials: Body of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in New York State
Dakota Spirit raises $2,000 for Kaylee's Kindness at Valentines Classic
Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts
Police in North Carolina say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's...
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
LCSO deputies were dispatched to a house fire around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Units from the...
No one injured in overnight Harrisburg fire

Latest News

The South Dakota Fusion Center has been notified of this breach.
Gov. Noem’s personal cell phone hacked
The University of South Dakota is set to host the Utopia/Dystopia Symposium on Feb. 6 and 7.
USD to host utopia/dystopia symposium
Ice fishing
Unsafe ice conditions cancel Ice Fish Fest 2023
U.S. Navy Captain E. Royce Williams received the Navy Cross from the Secretary of the Navy...
Navy Cross awarded to Korean War Veteran from South Dakota