Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Standout senior at Armour High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Preston Koster is 4.0 student who had a good role model at home.

“My sister Erica was five years older than me. She had a 4.0, too. She was valedictorian, too. She was super athletic, and I’ve always been pushing to be better than her,” said Preston.

“He’s a great kid. And to see somebody put the work that he does, just kind of quietly does his thing. Gets really good grades. To see him get rewarded, it feels really good for me and for him,” said Armour Superintendent and Principal Craig Holbeck.

Preston has made his own mark at Armour High School. Besides academics, he stays busy with athletics, student council, and plays.

“It’s very important to know what it’s like to be in these different clubs and organizations. And also at a small school, you have to do everything. Because if you don’t, you’re going to lose these programs, if nobody does them,” said Preston.

He’ll either be a Jackrabbit or a Jayhawk in college.

“If I go to SDSU, I want to go into pharmacy because I have a lot of connections with people who’ve gone through the pharmacy program, and I like chemistry. That’s my plan there. If I go to KU, I’m thinking human biology, into pre-med and hopefully forensic pathology,” said Preston.

“I look forward to seeing wherever his future takes him because he has a bright future. We’ll miss his involvement around here,” said Holbeck.

And Preston will miss Armour.

“I definitely remember where I grew up. I love Armour. I love how small it is. It’s really easy growing up here. I loved growing up here. I’ll never forget this place,” said Preston.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Preston gets a $250 scholarship from the Douglas Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

