Unsafe ice conditions cancel Ice Fish Fest 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to IceFishFest.Com, this year’s ice fishing event had to be canceled due to unsafe ice conditions recently found at Catfish Bay.

The announcement says the rain and warm weather the area received several days ago and the insulating layer of old and new snow cause a safety risk.

If anyone pre-registered for the event, you should receive an email with more information regarding your refund.

The next Ice Fish Fest is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.