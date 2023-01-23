Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

USD to host utopia/dystopia symposium

The University of South Dakota is set to host the Utopia/Dystopia Symposium on Feb. 6 and 7.
The University of South Dakota is set to host the Utopia/Dystopia Symposium on Feb. 6 and 7.(University of South Dakota)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota is set to host a conference exploring utopian and dystopian themes in contemporary literature Feb. 6 and 7.

The Utopia/Dystopia Symposium will begin with a reception at the Coyote Twin Theatre in downtown Vermillion. The reception will include refreshments, uptopian-themed art by Vermillion residents, and a film screening of “Mad Max Fury Road.”

Tuesday’s events will take place in the Muenster University Center (MUC) and include panels of 10-minute flash lectures featuring faculty from across the university, lunch, a student panel, a keynote talk, and more.

Keynote speaker background

The symposium keynote speaker is author Alexander Weinstein. Weinstein is an associate professor of English at Siena Heights University and director of The Martha’s Vineyard Institute of Creative Writing.

Weinstein wrote the short story collections “Universal Love” and “Children of the New World,” which was chosen as a New York Times “100 Notable Books of the Year,” and a best book of the year by NPR, Google, and Electric Literature. Weinstein has appeared in Rolling Stone, World Literature Today, Best American Science Fiction & Fantasy, and Best American Experimental Writing.

All events are free and open to the public. Please visit the event website to view a full schedule and to register.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the start of the year, 28 individuals ranging in age from 9 to 45 have been reported...
Nearly 30 missing persons reported in South Dakota since New Year’s Day
The body of Evan Zeller was identified by New York State officials in January.
Officials: Body of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in New York State
Dakota Spirit raises $2,000 for Kaylee's Kindness at Valentines Classic
Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts
Police in North Carolina say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's...
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
LCSO deputies were dispatched to a house fire around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Units from the...
No one injured in overnight Harrisburg fire

Latest News

The South Dakota Fusion Center has been notified of this breach.
Gov. Noem’s personal cell phone hacked
Brooks & Dunn will perform at the Denny Sanford Premier Center as part of their REBOOT Tour...
Tickets for Brooks & Dunn’s Sioux Falls performance available Friday
Ice fishing
Unsafe ice conditions cancel Ice Fish Fest 2023
U.S. Navy Captain E. Royce Williams received the Navy Cross from the Secretary of the Navy...
Navy Cross awarded to Korean War Veteran from South Dakota