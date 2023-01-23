Zach Heins returning to SDSU with championship standard set for 2023

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In two short weeks a lot has changed for South Dakota State football. The Jackrabbits won their first ever FCS National Championship, and then had a change at head coach with Jimmy Rogers succeeding the retiring John Stiegelmeier.

According to Rogers, don’t expect much else be different moving forward.

Rogers has been a key part in the rise of SDSU football, first as a player from 2005 through 2009, and then for ten years as an assistant coach, taking over as defensive coordinator from 2019 through 2022 and winning FCS Coordinator of the Year this past season.

He’s been at the heart of elevating the Jackrabbit defense and football to their 14-1 season in 2022 and current championship perch. Upon taking over he made it clear that SDSU won’t be coming down from that height any time soon.

A guy who will certainly help Rogers’ 2023 Jackrabbits do that is tight end Zach Heins who announced today on Twitter that he will return for his final year of eligibility.

I can’t thank @HolyNutmeg enough for every thing that he’s done for me, SDSU, and the state of South Dakota. @SDSURogers3, let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/OExdQ5pVxx — Zach Heins (@ZachHeins) January 22, 2023

The Washington alum had career highs with 29 catches for 347 yards to go along with four touchdowns and should help soften the blow of losing Tucker Kraft to the NFL Draft.

