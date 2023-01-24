Avera Medical Minute
Coyotes’ Peterson has return to sidelines and coaching in perspective after accident

USD men’s basketball coach missed seven games after being hospitalized following home injury
Coyote head coach missed seven games after being hospitalized for injury suffered in his home
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though this can’t be the kind of first season Eric Peterson imagined when he took the South Dakota Coyote men’s basketball head coaching position, the fact he’s back roaming the sidelines is a big victory in and of itself.

After hurting himself in a fall at his home in December that led to his hospitalization, Peterson went on to miss seven games before returning a week ago Saturday in the Coyotes home game with South Dakota State.

Though he’s not changed much about the way he coaches or his routines, Peterson has certainly taken stock of everything during the time he was out and since returning, thankful for so many things beyond just a return to the sidelines.

Peterson’s Coyotes will play their next three on the road starting Thursday night at Western Illinois.

