Crayons for a Cause raises money for emergency relief funds

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thanks to a grant from the Sioux Falls Area Foundation, a Harrisburg teacher’s idea is coming to life.

The Second Annual Crayons for a Cause Project took place on Monday. Throughout the week, students will work in a classroom that has been converted into what they call the crayon factory. There, students will peel, sort, melt and package old crayons into new shapes. All of the money raised goes to the Horizon Cares Fund.

“That is rolled out to teachers and students and their families who are in need, going through emergencies, medical emergencies, stuff like that. We’ve been able to raise $300 as of lunch today, our goal is $2,000 to add to our fund,” said Sarah Hansen, Junior Kindergarten Teacher.

This project was made possible thanks to grants from the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation and the Horizon P.T.O. to help purchase needed materials.

