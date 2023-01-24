Fatal fire reported in Lake Andes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A residential structure fire in Lake Andes took the life of an adult early Tuesday morning.

One other adult escaped the structure but suffers major smoke inhalation and has been air evacuated to Sioux Falls, according to the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire occurred at 3 a.m. on east Main St. The names of the victims are not being released at this time pending notification of their next of kin.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Andes Fire Department, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Fire Marshal, and the ATF.

