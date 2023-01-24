Avera Medical Minute
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet Tuesday ahead

Highs for Tuesday, January 24
Highs for Tuesday, January 24(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Aside from the breezy conditions, Monday overall was a relatively nice winter day, and Tuesday is looking to be much of the same but changes are coming later in the week.

Several counties in our area are under a Dense Fog Advisory through mid to late morning, including Sioux Falls, Madison, Brookings, Yankton, Worthington, Watertown, Sisseton and Miller.

We’ll start the day with a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky and areas of fog, but clouds will decrease throughout the day. Winds will be westerly at 5-15 mph with highs ranging from 25-30 east to 35-40 west.

Changes are coming to the forecast, including several chances of precipitation and significantly colder temperatures. Check out the latest forecast here.

