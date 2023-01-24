Hartford Area Burger Battle continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls isn’t the only town hosting a burger battle through January. Hartford Area Burger Battle kicked off on Jan. 1 and is set to finish at the end of this month. Main Street Humboldt Bar is offering up a Fiesta Burger for this year’s competition.

“They’ve participated in the Burger Battle every year, and this year’s submission is the Fiesta Burger because who doesn’t love a great burger and great tacos? So just combine them,” said Cheryl Meyer, manager of Main Street Humboldt Bar.

The owners of Main Street Humboldt Bar feel it is very important to get involved in community events such as the Hartford Area Burger Battle.

“You have to get out there, and you have to let them know that you’re part of the community and that he appreciates us supporting his business, and so he is going to support his community whenever they need something,” she said.

The Main Street Humboldt Bar hosts a variety of other community events ranging from tournaments to benefits.

“Have a local couple who have had a tough year so far this year, and it’s not even the end of January. So they’re going to have a benefit for them on March the 4th,” she said. “That couple has always been supportive of this business for Dave and Jen, and so we’re going to support them back and hold the benefit for them,” she explained.

You can learn more about Hartford Area Burger Battle here: Fifth Annual Hartford Area Burger Battle Challenge.

