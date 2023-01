SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The famous Swedish band ABBA will have their music and energy recreated at the Orpheum Theatre Center when MANIA - The ABBA Tribute Tour comes through the Sioux Empire. We spoke with Jeff Pike, who will portray Benny Anderssen, and got an idea of what to expect on February 8 at 8:00 pm.

Buy tickets here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.