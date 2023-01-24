A mild and quiet Tuesday ahead

Avera Medical Minute
First Alert Weather
By Austin Haskins
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:53 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Aside from the breezy conditions, Monday overall was a relatively nice winter day, and Tuesday is looking to be much of the same but changes are coming later in the week.

Several counties in our area are under a Dense Fog Advisory through mid to late morning, including Sioux Falls, Madison, Brookings, Yankton, Worthington, Watertown, Sisseton and Miller.

We’ll start the day with a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky and areas of fog, but clouds will decrease throughout the day. Winds will be westerly at 5-15 mph with highs ranging from 25-30 east to 35-40 west.

Cloudy skies and breezy conditions return Wednesday as a clipper tracks through the area. A few light snow showers are possible, but accumulations will remain under an inch with this system. Highs will be in the 20s, but it’s likely that will occur early in the day with temperatures in the teens by the afternoon.

Another clipper system moves in Thursday afternoon into Friday, and will bring a chance of light snow showers and a mixture of wintry precipitation. Temperatures will rise into the 30s Thursday evening into Friday morning, so that’s why we’ll have the chance of all modes of precipitation, including for some, a brief period of rain. Snow accumulations with this system looks to run a trace to 2″.

Another system could bring some snow to parts of the area Friday night into Saturday, but the previous clipper will bring an arctic front through and then an arctic high will move in, so the bitterly cold weather will return and it looks to stay through at least the first several days of February. Highs will be in the single digits above and below with lows well below zero.

