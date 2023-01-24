Avera Medical Minute
Noem: Chemical abortions remain illegal in South Dakota

Gov. Noem
Gov. Noem(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently declared that the federal government would permit chemical abortion drugs to be dispensed at all retail pharmacies.

According to Gov. Noem’s press release, she and Attorney General Marty Jackley wrote to South Dakota pharmacists to remind them of state law regarding the illegality of abortions except those necessary to save the mother’s life.

“Chemical abortions remain illegal in South Dakota. Under South Dakota law, pharmacies, including chain drug stores, are prohibited from procuring and dispensing abortion-inducing drugs with the intent to induce an abortion, and are subject to felony prosecution under South Dakota law, despite the recent FDA ruling,” wrote Gov. Noem and Attorney General Jackley.

Following the United States Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June 2022, states made their own abortion policies. South Dakota had a trigger law on the books, passed in 2005, that made abortion illegal except to save the life of a pregnant mother.

At that time, Gov. Noem announced a new website, Life.SD.gov. The site’s mission is “Helping mothers and their babies before birth and after.”

You can find the letter here.

